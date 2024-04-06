The doctors use to practise with a small surgery manned by a small number of GPs and clerical staff.

These practitioners looked after all medical needs including referrals to specialist consultants.

These people were not only doctors but had a personal relationship with everybody in their practice. Along comes a lot of jobsworthies who decided that the NHS should be run by managers and accountants.

It is blatantly obvious that this is not working especially with the elderly who have little or no understanding of emails or text messages which leaves them isolated and have a lack of medical care.

They are changing the NHS into the NHL or the National Health Lottery.

Bite the bullet admit your faults and get medicine practised with the efficiency it use to have.

T J Ryder,

Acomb,

York

---

---

Reform do things differently to the Tories

AFTER reading that Reform have pulled their two candidates in York for not doing anything, I found the response by the Conservative spokesperson interesting: “If Reform UK wants to be taken seriously, why do their candidates not want any publicity for their campaigns in these seats in York?”.

I suppose the difference between Reform and the Conservatives is that when somebody is being lazy and ineffective, they remove them, whereas the Conservatives simply put them up for re-election again.

Perhaps the concept of Reform being about reforming such a corrupt system, rather than sticking with the status quo is a concept their spokesperson cannot comprehend?

In any event it will be the voters that finally throw out the all talk, no action Tories, and not a second too soon.

Roll on the election.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

