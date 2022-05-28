The UK is a nation of biscuit lovers and this Sunday, May 29 is National Biscuit Day.

And what better way to mark the occasion than cracking open a pack of your favourite biscuits with your cup of tea?

But what is your go to biscuit? The UK has many tasty biscuits, in all shapes and sizes, but what is the most loved of all?

Online gifting retailer IWOOT has the answer. By pulling data from Google, it has discovered the UK’s most-loved biscuit, and it’s fair to say there are some serious surprises in there.

UK's favourite biscuits (IWOOT) Claiming the top spot is the delicious, caramelised rectangle-shaped, Lotus Biscoff. The biscuit originated in 1932 in a local bakery in Lembeke, a Belgian town and to this day the tasty biscuit continues to conquer the world.

The Queen’s favourite biscuit

Next on the list isn’t just the UK’s second favourite but is said to be the Queen’s all time favourite biscuit.

Walkers Shortbread received the Royal Warrant in 2017 for supplying The Queen with her shortbread.

The bourbon biscuit closely follows in third place, with the somewhat debatable ‘biscuit’ the Jaffa cake coming in fourth place, and the classic Jammy Dodger in fifth.

UK Top 10 Most-Loved Biscuits