An estimated 15 million people in the UK snore – and that can cause untold night-time misery for those who share their beds.

Now, a sleep psychologist has teamed up with Happy Beds to reveal the one tip that could save you from nightmare nights alongside someone raising the roof with their nasal noise.

Along with this one unusual top tip, sleep expert Katherine Hall, also has some more advice to help everyone get a better night's sleep.

Top tip to stop snoring

Katherine, a psychologist in sleep from Somnus Therapy, says her top tip for those struggling to tackle snoring is to repeat your vowels out loud.

Katherine said: “Anti-snoring throat exercises are a great way to strengthen the muscles in your throat and stop them from vibrating as you sleep – the cause of snoring.

“A few times a day spend a few minutes repeating each of the vowels (a-e-i-o-u) out loud and over time you’ll strengthen those all-important muscles.”

Stop snoring advice

Even if that alone doesn’t solve the problem, Katherine also revealed some more advice to put snoring to bed forever.

Take a hot shower before bed

In many cases, snoring is caused by allergens irritating the nasal passages and causing them to narrow.

Have a hot shower before bed and the steam will help to moisten those nasal passages and help you breathe better during the night, in turn, this should ease any snoring problems.

Eat earlier

If you go to bed on a full stomach, extra pressure is exerted on your chest and lungs, which can in turn lead to snoring.

Try to eat your evening meal at least four hours before you go to bed, this way it’s well on the way to being digested by the time you go to sleep and this extra pressure is relieved from your body.

Keep pets out of the bedroom

Pets may not seem like something you’d commonly link to snoring issues, however there is a link, Katherine says.

Snoring may result from allergies and can be caused by flakes of skin that pets shed, something which worsens respiratory problems.

It’s recommended that pet owners try keep their fur babies out of the bedroom.

Do mouth workouts

Much like the first tip, this tip is designed to help exercise the muscles in your mouth that control snoring.

One way to do this is to slide the tip of your tongue backwards along the roof of your mouth as far back as it will go, or alternatively, just press your tongue to the roof of your mouth and push.

Rex Isap, CEO at Happy Beds, said: “Having a comfortable bed is great, but it’s no good sleeping well if your loud snoring is keeping your partner (or the rest of the house) awake.

“Hopefully these tips offer an alternative way to stop snoring other than the usual nasal strips and changing sleep position, leading you to a much more peaceful night’s sleep in your bed.”