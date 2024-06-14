St Paul’s C of E Primary School in St Paul’s Terrace, Holgate, is 150 years old and is aiming to grant 150 'wishes' to its pupils, helped by its community, local organisations and companies.

A pupil with their silver Blue Peter badge received for kindness for thinking of others and wishing for all pupils to receive one (Image: Supplied)

There were celebrations at the end of the last half-term with a Victorian day with the whole school community as well as a special assembly for one child who wished for all children in the school to receive a Blue Peter badge.

That wish was granted, along with the playing of a special video from the children’s television show itself.

One of our pupil’s wish, as part of our 150 years celebration was to raise money for the charity ‘York Inspirational Kids’ by walking the York walls dressed as a knight. He has so far raised the tremendous sum of money £690. What an amazing star you are! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PVMNeEjN71 — St Paul’s CofE (@StPaulsCofEYork) June 6, 2024

One Year six pupil said: “It's lovely to have the chance to celebrate 150 years in my final year at school.

“It's been made extremely special to have our wishes granted too.

“It's been something I won't forget.”

As well as in school celebrations, past pupils gathered at a reunion and caught up with old friends.

Past pupils Keith and Ted visited and attended the reunion, with their school photo from around 75 years ago (Image: Supplied)

Two of them visited the children and spoke about their time at St Paul’s C of E Primary school 75 years ago, which organisers said was incredibly inspiring.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, joined pupils, staff and friends at the school in praise and thanksgiving as part of the anniversary.

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York said: "In the playground there is a friendship bench.

“I've never seen one of these before.

“The idea behind it is that if you are feeling a bit lonely, you go and sit on the bench and this signals to the other children that you are looking for a friend.

“I am fairly certain that the friendship bench is usually empty.

“I can’t imagine anyone at St Paul's school ever needing it, such is the atmosphere of friendship and mutual support.

“But it’s there, if necessary, further testament to a very caring and very lovely school."

The Archbishop of York spoke about another of the pupils’ wishes among what he said were many inspiring stories.

Pupils and Archbishop Stephen at St Paul’s with the time capsule made to celebrate 150 years of St Paul’s (Image: Supplied)

One of those was granted to pupil Ralph, who walked the York City walls dressed as a knight to raise money for his friend who has autism.

Archbishop Stephen said: “An inspirational headteacher and a dedicated staff are stretching the imaginations of the children and lifting their horizons.

“Everything about the school bore witness to the Christian values of belonging that is proudly printed on the children’s school uniform below the school logo."

Headteacher Christie Clarke said: “This milestone fills us with immense pride and gratitude.

“The school is a place to belong and is at the heart of the community.

“We are so incredibly thankful to all the staff, parents and community members who have helped make all of the children’s wishes come true.

“To commemorate this special occasion, we had the distinct honour of welcoming the Archbishop of York, who visited all the children in school, it was a privilege to have him in our school.

“As we celebrate this significant anniversary, we reflect on the strong sense of community and belonging that defines our school.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to our journey and supported us.”