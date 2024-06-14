A band is celebrating its 20th anniversary on the big stage in York.
The Shepherd Group Brass Band was formed in 2004, after an earlier version of the band lost its long-term sponsorship from Nestle Rowntree and was in danger of being disbanded.
However, after discussions with Patrick Shepherd, the Shepherd Group stepped in and offered support not only financially but also in providing rehearsal facilities at Portakabin in Huntington, York.
Twenty years later the band has grown from two ensembles to six, a Community Project Band, Brass Roots, Academy Band, Youth Band, Concert Band and a Championship section Senior Band with the organisation providing brass tuition and instruments to more than 180 people of all ages from six years old to over 80.
To celebrate the anniversary, a concert is being held at York Theatre Royal, on June 29, at 7.30pm. The finale piece will feature new work by Liz Lane, and will be played by more than 100 musicians on stage.
Tickets to the night are available from the York Theatre Royal box office, and website.
