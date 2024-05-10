The York Sports Club on Shipton Road is well-known for its cricket, ruby, tennis and much more, but increasingly for its beer.

Last Friday, the club received a plaque in honour of it being York CAMRA’s Club of the Year.

This was received by club manager manager Kevin Johnson on behalf of the club and its ‘diligent’ staff.

At the presentation, branch chairman Chris Tregellis praised the club for its sporting facilities, friendly atmosphere, and an inclusive approach.

Chris told the Press afterwards: “It’s a club to be proud of. It is a real asset to the Clifton area and the icing on the cake is its consistently good quality and interesting real ale. There is always a worthwhile offering whether for the thirsty sports-person or casual member or visitor

“This is a worthy winner and a club well worth a visit whether in a tracksuit or not.”

Club manager Kevin Johnson called it fantastic to receive the award, saying his club takes pride in looking after its beers, having held the cask marque accreditation for many years.

Kevin said: “Where our cask beers are concerned we like to support local so most of the beers we sell are sourced from Yorkshire Breweries.

“Many of our staff have completed industry recognised cellar management courses, this has given them a great understanding of how to look after and serve a great pint.”

He continued: “We are the home ground for York Cricket, Rugby Union, Squash and Tennis clubs but our bar is open to the general public as well. Although there are 5 big screens for watching sport, the club is more like a really nice city centre bar than a typical sports bar.

“The Club has been on site since 1966 and was re-built in two stages in 2009 and 2012 and we have also just had a refurb which has given the bar a new facelift and improved it even more. We also have a great south facing patio area that overlooks our 26 acres of superb sports grounds and must give us one of the nicest and biggest beer gardens in York.”

Kevin added: “We like to think that all of these factors and more make the club a fantastic place to enjoy a great pint and socialise.”

York CAMRA, which has around 450 pubs in its branch area, recently announced its Pub of the Year as The Swan in Bishopgate Street. A presentation will be held there on Saturday July 20.

The Cider Pub of the Year is The Three Legged Mare in High Petergate. A presentation will be held there on Friday May 31.

This year’s York CAMRA beer and cider festival is at St Lawrence Parish Church from Wednesday September 18 to Saturday September 21.