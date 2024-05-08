A cyclist was taken to hospital after crashing with a car on a main road into York, the ambulance service said.
The crash happened on the A19 at Clifton, near Clifton Green, which was closed for over two hours this morning (Wednesday, May 8).
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call just before 9am.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to York Hospital,” a service spokesperson said.
As The Press reported, multiple police vehicles were on the scene with a cordon in place.
Inbound traffic was being diverted around Clifton Green while the road was closed.
City of York Council said the road reopened at 11.45am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article