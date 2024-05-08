The crash happened on the A19 at Clifton, near Clifton Green, which was closed for over two hours this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call just before 9am.

Police at the scene on the A19 in Clifton this morning (Image: Newsquest)

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to York Hospital,” a service spokesperson said.

As The Press reported, multiple police vehicles were on the scene with a cordon in place.

Inbound traffic was being diverted around Clifton Green while the road was closed.

City of York Council said the road reopened at 11.45am.