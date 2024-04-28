One sandy beach in the region has been revealed as one of the best “right now” according to Time Out.

The travel experts have praised Whitby Sands for offering a “perfect” British seaside setting, from the famous brightly coloured beach huts to “miles of the big blue” – not the mention the “beautiful stretch” of white sand.

Speaking about the new guide, Time Out explained: “No matter the time of year, the UK’s beaches are amongst the finest attractions this country has to offer, but it’s in the summertime that they really come into their own.

“Fresh coastal air, soft sand between your toes, thunderously crashing waves and balmy weather? Well, maybe the weather bit is a little ambitious, but if all those come together life simply doesn’t get any better.

“The UK is home to dozens of drop-dead gorgeous beaches primed for you to explore. From vast, sandy crowd-pleasers conveniently located near pretty seaside towns to hidden coves with extremely clear sea water accessible only by boat or hike, these islands have it all. Whether you’re after picnic spots, nature-watching or the kind of scenes that look more like the Caribbean than the UK, this is our handpicked guide to the UK’s finest beaches.”

Time Out said Whitby Sands is the 'perfect British seaside setting' (Image: Getty)

The publisher commented Whitby Sands is “best for windswept walks with an ice-cream lunch”.

It added: “Just a few minutes’ walk from the idyllic former fishing town of Whitby, Whitby Sands offers a perfect British seaside setting, with bright beach huts, a beautiful stretch of white sand and miles of the big blue.

“The battered cod is so good at Magpie Café there are often queues snaking down the street.

“And if you haven’t been to Fortune’s Kippers, have you even been to Whitby? These fish fans have been smoking scales for more than 139 years, and a bl***y good job they do too. Buy a smoked kipper for the road from their shop across the bridge from Whitby beach.”

It’s important to note dogs are not allowed on the beach in Whitby during the summer.

If you’re looking for somewhere to stay in Whitby, Time Out said: “It’s unlikely you’ll come across anything like La Rosa elsewhere in the UK, let alone in Whitby.

“A former haunt of Lewis Carroll when he visited the seaside, the hotel has embraced the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ theme, adapting it for a grown-up audience with whimsical decor in each room. Breakfast is delivered to your door in a hamper and is best consumed beneath your quilt.”