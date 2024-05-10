Singer Finley Barratt-Carter’s gig took place on March 24 at The Cottage Inn in Haxby, in partnership with Carefound Home Care, and was to raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice.

As The Press reported previously, Finley chose St Leonard's in honour of both his grandfather and Mark Payne, the person who set him off on his singing journey, as they had both died after receiving palliative treatment at the hospice.

More than a hundred people turned out for the show to support Finley and the cause.

More than £1,300 was raised through tombola prizes that had been generously donated –including a customised Ernie Ball Music Man Axis guitar among other donations from local businesses.

Local York businesses that donated prizes included The Grand Hotel York, Burythorpe House, Oak By Design, York Knights, Hidden Treasures, DPS Groundworks, Kennedy’s, Il Paradiso, Tykes Restaurant, The Studio 56, Lashify by Vicky Barrett, Beauty by Jade Sweeting, The Hooting Owl, and Butterfly Treasures.

A customised Ernie Ball Music Man Axis guitar, one of the tombola prizes on offer. (Image: Provided)

Lorna Miles, registered branch manager at Carefound Home Care in York, said: “We are very proud to support St Leonard’s Hospice and we’re so grateful that the day was a huge success raising over £1,300 in total.

“The event was a tribute to all those who have had to cope with grief and Finlay Barrett-Carter owned the stage with his mesmerising voice to show his gratitude to the man who introduced him to music and was cared for by St Leonard’s, Mark Payne.

Finley Barratt-Carter and some of his key supporters (Image: Provided)

“At Carefound Home Care we often work in partnership with services like St Leonard’s to support people with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer, Parkinson’s, and motor neuron disease.

“The care they provide is so important to patients and their loved ones at a time when they need it most, and it’s lovely to be able to support in this way.”

You can learn more about Carefound Home Care in York on 01904 215920 or at www.carefound.co.uk/york, and you can read about St Leonard’s Hospice at www.stleonardshospice.org.uk