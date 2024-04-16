Team X Martial Arts Schools, with headquarters in Acomb, are sending 30 athletes to the WKC World Championships in Albufeira, Portugal, from October 26 to November 1.

From the 51 teams in attendance at the English Championships, Team X Martial Arts Schools finished in pole position with 13 golds - and the title of 2024 English champion - 14 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

Owner of X Martial Arts Schools Luke Burks said: “After topping the leaderboard at the English Championships and come out of such a high standard event at the top makes me extremely proud."

Luke said the team have featured within the England set up before but never at this level.

Eleven-year-old Harry Holland – already a double world champion - is one who is making the trip.

Harry said: “2024 is going to be my year!

“I started strongly by winning the English Championships and I plan to carry on this success all the way to Portugal.”

Team XMA’s participation at the world championships is self-funded.

Donations to their fundraising page can be made via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/send-team-xma-to-the-world-championships.