Runswick Bay has been praised for having “immediate access to a sandy beach” by The Independent, who named the coastal village in its top list of places to visit in 2024.

The publisher commented: “Summer is in sight, with light nights and sunny days tantalisingly close. It’s a good time of year to start making a list of beaches you want to visit, especially if you want to avoid fighting for space on the shores with hundreds of others.

“Even though the UK weather is notoriously unpredictable, Brits love nothing more than a beach day. Whether you live in the city or countryside, there’s blissful escapism to be found in feeling the sand between your toes and taking a dip in beautiful, bracing waters.”

You can see all of the UK’s best ‘secret beaches’ here.

Why is Runswick Bay one of the best ‘secret beaches’ in the UK?





The Independent explained: “A secluded spot situated five miles north of popular tourist town Whitby, Runswick Bay is a quaint village hidden behind the peak of a hill.

“Its rounded coastline is dotted with holiday cottages and whitewashed houses, with immediate access to a sandy beach.

“Plus, there are water sports to enjoy, as well as nearby caves to explore. Keep an eye on the tide times though, as the beach can disappear when the sea comes in.”

On recommending where to stay, the publisher added: “The Resolution Hotel has recently been redecorated with a traditional flair, and it makes a brilliant base for exploring North Yorkshire.”

Recommended reading:

On Tripadvisor, there are more than 400 reviews about Runswick Bay left by visitors (which currently has a 4.5/5 rating).

One person wrote: “We took the children here as we’d heard it was good for fossil hunting. We made sure we went as the tide was going out and had a great time. We came away with a handful of fossil finds. Great fun!!”

Another posted: “A Lovely quiet place to visit, we enjoyed a peaceful short walk around the Sandy bay.

“Would recommend anyone passing to take a short break around this scenic bay.”