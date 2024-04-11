LNER had decided to close a gate in Lowther Terrace – which is a commonly used cycle route and path to access the station – for around 18 months while work is undertaken to upgrade the station.

Cyclists complained the closure would have meant they would be forced to commute via Blossom Street, “a black spot for accidents with virtually no cycle infrastructure,” according to Sarah Opie via X.

City of York Council officers were in discussions with York-based LNER over the issue and the rail firm has now agreed to re-open the route from 8pm on Friday, April 19.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport and economy, said: “Our thanks go to residents for their patience while we worked with LNER to find a way to safely reopen the Lowther Terrace gates at around 8pm on Friday, April 19.

“The gates were initially closed due to safety concerns around the bottleneck at the station building end of the car park.

“These new arrangements will allow all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to move safely through the car park.

“For the arrangements to operate successfully it is incumbent on all users to follow the set routes.

“We continue to work with LNER and Network Rail to try and ensure active travel routes through the car park during the works, though we acknowledge this may not be possible when construction activity is at its height.”

The closure was initially planned to allow work on the York Station Gateway project, which will “improve access to York station, by providing an easier and safer experience for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users”.

Following the initial closure, an LNER spokesperson said: “We continue to work with our partners on the York Station Gateway project, which will transform the area.

“Due to the increase in construction work around the car park and for the safety of all station users, the pedestrian gates at the end of the long-stay car park have been temporarily closed as we explore other options.

“Once delivered, the York Station Gateway project will significantly improve access to the station for everyone, ensuring that all visitors and customers have a special, warm welcome as they arrive in York.”