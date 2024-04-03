On April 11, Guinness World Record holding husband and wife duo, Stevie Massey and Laura Massey, of SteLa Tandem will be at York’s City Screen to share their incredible journey live on stage.

The pair set off from Brandenburg Gate on June 5 2022 on a round the world adventure – battling bad weather, illness, border closures, and motorcycle collisions, all to arrive back where they started 180 days later.

READ MORE:

Speaking about their show, Laura said: "SteLa Tandem are very excited to be rejoining Kendal Mountain Festival's tour at the Picture House on York April 11.

As well as the amazing films on the programme we will be bringing to life our record breaking tandem ride around the World, where we battled monsoons, sickness, crashes and more to make our 180 day target.

After our presentation we'll be taking questions, signing copies of our book "Backseat Rider" and hope to meet and greet other cyclists and budding adventurers! "

The event is part of the Kendal Mountain Festival UK Tour, which features award winning adventure films in the world of outdoor sports from cycling to mountaineering and swimming.

SteLa Tandem at the Brandenburg Gate (Image: Provided)

Steve Scott, director of Kendal Mountain Festival and Tour presenter says: “Kendal is all about adventure; stories of extreme human endurance, breathtaking environments and adrenaline-fuelled excitement.

“Our Tour events are mini-Festivals that distil this spirit of adventure and exploration into one unique evening.”

Tickets are available via the Tour website https://www.kendalmountainevents.com/uk-tour/