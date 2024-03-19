Land & Sea in Sowerby near Thirsk featured as one of the best 50 takeaways, with Trenchers and The Magpie Cafe in Whitby named as some of the top 10 restaurants.

Fry Magazine commented: “The UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants follow months of mystery dining in which judges visited establishments unannounced, meticulously inspecting elements, including food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

“Shops can achieve 100% if they score top marks on every section of the mystery dining, but takeaways had to achieve at least 95.5% or over to win an award while restaurants needed a score of 95% or higher to claim their well-deserved accolade.

“This is the 12th year the awards have taken place and judges are still impressed by the consistently high standards being set, with feedback such as ‘the cod was delicious’, ‘no improvement is necessary, the service was second to none and I felt valued’ and ‘the best fish and chips I have had’.”

Thirsk and Whitby fish and chip shops named among UK's best

On Tripadvisor, Land & Sea has a current rating of 5/5 out of 161 reviews.

One customer wrote: “Great craic with the staff especially when my daughter spotted the slush machine and the gentleman behind the counter pretended it was broken - just teasing of course.

“Superb fisj [fish] and chips and a gorgeous topping of scraps.

“Staff very friendly.

“Simply wish it wasn't a 3 hr journey to them....”

Elsewhere, Trenchers in Whitby has a rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor, out of 5,545 reviews.

A recent visitor posted: “I absolutely love Trenchers for fish and chips, it has been somewhat of a mother's day family tradition to visit here with my children. The portions are very generous, especially the children's menu which consists of a main, drink and very generous dessert, too. Cod is so fresh and flakey. Staff are so friendly and attentive. Definitely the best fish and chips in Whitby!”

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce this year’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants winners.

“Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients.

“Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service.

“Uncompromising in their standards, they are truly the best in the business and deserve their recognition.”