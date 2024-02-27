Light Night 2024 will see coastal skies “illuminated with lasers for 25 miles” which will “showcase the scale and diversity of the Yorkshire coast”, explains Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID.

The event will “shine a light on iconic locations and landmarks along the Yorkshire coast” and is created by Yorkshire Coast BID in collaboration with Polestar Productions.

It’s hoped the laser shows will also “attract visitors outside of the peak tourist season.”

Ms Carruthers told the BBC: “There are so many incredible, historical and cultural landmarks and viewpoints across the coast.

“We see this as an event with great potential to keep evolving to not only attract visitors to stay in the area, but also provide a free activity for residents to enjoy and a reminder for us all about what the area is known for.”

But where can you see the three-hour laser shows each night this week? Let’s take a look.

Where to see Light Night 2024 across the North Yorkshire coast – all locations

Light Night is running from Monday, February 26 until Sunday, March 3 from 7pm-10pm each evening.

You can see the lasers in action at the following locations, according to Love Yorkshire Coast:

Whitby Abbey, Whitby – “The gothic abbey that once inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula is the perfect location for the lasers, with great viewing points from West Cliff.”

Raven Hall Hotel, Ravenscar – “Located in one of the most scenic areas of the Dinosaur coastline, this stately hotel and grounds provide the perfect backdrop for the lasers, with the added benefit that residents of Robin Hood’s Bay will have a perfect view of them from multiple locations in the village."

South Bay, Scarborough – "In the heart of the harbour, the lasers will be beamed from Sea Grown and The Esplanade Hotel overlooking Valley Bridge, championing the heritage, industry and eco credentials of the town."

Further afield across Yorkshire, the following locations for Light Night are:

The Chalk Tower, Flamborough – “Standing proudly in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is described as England’s oldest surviving lighthouse. This iconic building, set amongst the golf club grounds, is perfect for gathering by to see the sights."

The Lodge, Bridlington – “No seafront is complete without the bright lights of the amusements, and this new location will see the lasers mounted to the roof, providing a sensational vantage point of the show over towards Sewerby.”

The Promenade, Withernsea – “The show will be visible from the promenade, located not far from the fishing compound, to highlight the fishing industry on the Yorkshire Coast and what it contributes to the community.”

Is Light Night in Yorkshire free to attend?





Light Night 2024 is free to view from multiple locations throughout the Yorkshire Coast.

Love Yorkshire Coast adds: “You can download the Light Night Radio App so you can listen to the newly produced soundtrack while watching the lasers, which adds a whole new dimension to the show.”