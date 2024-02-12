James will take to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, July 26.

The Manchester group – best known for hits Sit Down and Laid – will perform songs from across their career spanning almost four decades.

James release their 18th studio album Yummy on Friday, April 12.

The band has sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in the early 1980s.

In Scarborough they will be joined by Reverend and the Makers and Girlband.

Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers – fronted by Jon McClure – celebrated a welcome return to the UK Top 10 in 2023 with the release of their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Heatwave in the Cold North.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure (Image: Supplied)

Nottingham-based indie rock trio Girlband will open the show.

James bass player and founding member Jim Glennie said: “I'm very pleased that we will be playing Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer – our fourth time there in fact.

“If you haven't been there before, then make sure you come. It's a cracking venue and you can even have a paddle in the sea before the show!”

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s programmer for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, said: “James are one of the most important and influential bands Britain has produced over the past 40 years.

“Their anthemic songs are the soundtrack for a generation and their previous shows at this incredibly special venue are legendary. Joined by the brilliant Reverend and the Makers and Girlband this is going to be another wonderful night here on the Yorkshire coast.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 16, via ticketmaster.co.uk