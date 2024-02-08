About 93 homes are currently being built at Persimmon's Bootham Crescent site - the former home of York City Football Club.

Of that number 19 properties - 13 homes and six apartments - will be transferred to the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

Overall a wide mix of properties will be available including, two, three, and four bedroom houses as well as one and two bedroom apartments providing plenty of options for homebuyers at a range of prices, which will be released in due course.

As The Press reported last year, Savills York were engaged to sell three of the first homes to be built at the Clifton site.

The two four bed terraces and one three bed terrace are priced at £525,000 and £400,000 respectively and front out on to Grosvenor Road.

Homes under development at Bootham Crescent (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Overall prices for properties on the site range from £250,000 for apartments and one-bed houses through to £540,000 for four-bed properties.

A Persimmon Yorkshire spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to opening our on-site sales and marketing suite and show home soon when we will announce the full range of prices and house types that will be sold directly by Persimmon.

“With a mix of properties at prices to suit a range of budgets, we’re fully expecting Bootham Crescent to prove extremely popular homebuyers.”

The Press has previously reported that Persimmon announced that the three streets and four apartment buildings on the development will be named after deceased York City heroes, paying homage to the history of the site.

Construction at the site is expected to continue throughout this year and into next.

Earlier this week two groups of construction students from York College studying bricklaying and joinery got to tour the site.

The visit coincided with National Apprenticeship Week which is an opportunity for the education and skills sector to celebrate the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.

Students on site at Bootham Crescent (Image: Haydn Lewis)