The Old Grey Mare in Clifton re-opened in April 2022 after new owners Mark and Kasia Caulfield spent more than £350,000 transforming the 17th Century Grade I-listed building.

The work included creating a deli, wine cave and pizza oven.

Now, after launching Old Grey Mare (OGM), the couple’s latest venture will be ‘OGM Italian Kitchen featuring Silvano and Angelo’, named after Silvano Scanu and Angelo Casula.

Mark said: “It will be an artisan menu blending the best of British gastro pub food with Italian specialities. There will be a special Sunday lunch menu. The food will be all homemade including the pizza bases made each morning via Angelo. Silvano will make all the food including his signature pasta and deserts!

“We want to create a homely warm environment with amazing food at affordable prices. We can accommodate up to 100 covers it is a big place. There is an amazing external area with a pergola where the roof is removable once the weather permits and extensive external patio. When the weather is nice this is a popular place to enjoy the sunshine and dine. We are installing an external pizza oven on the patio for the spring.”

Mark describes the restaurant venture as a partnership between Angelo and Silvano, who will be the executive chef.

He continued: “Silvano is a York legend and is pleased to return to York. We have always wanted Silvano ever since we opened the pub/restaurant. We never gave up and now our dream team is actually happening!”

Silvano has had many restaurants in York, including Silvano’s in Cumberland Street and Goodramgate.

Mark said: “He has a huge following of diners that are loyal to him and we obviously wanted to take advantage of this demand. In years past he had the Boat house restaurant in Bishopthorpe and was the head/executive chef for the Bibis group in York and Leeds.

“He has moved back to York from Howden and he loves the vibe of the OGM and the cool space. He wants to create something special in York at the OGM.”

Mark says this will involve amalgamating Yorkshire produce with Sardinian flair.

Angelo has worked with Silvano for over 10 years and was until recently at the Bosun restaurant in Bishopthorpe and Mama Mia's of Gillygate.

Mark continued: “He is recognised as the best pizza chef in the area. He first worked in Pizza in Bergamo, Italy, when he was just 14! He left home from Sardinia on his own!”

He added: “Silvano can’t wait to start work and see all his loyal followers and catching up along with meeting and impressing new friends!”

While the restaurant will re-open in the afternoon, the launch will be at 6.30pm. Those booking a table online will receive a free drink