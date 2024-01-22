An inquest opening into the death of Kathryn Helen Snodgrass this morning heard how the 48-year-old primary school teacher died on January 9 this year after her car was hit by a train on the tracks near Tadcaster.

The court heard that Ms Snodgrass of Rose Lane, Church Fenton, was seen to drive onto the railway tracks and was hit by a train.

Assistant coroner, Richard Watson, said the provisional cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

An inquest was opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court today (January 22) and was adjourned after a short hearing.