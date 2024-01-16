The A19 Shipton Road in York was blocked northbound with heavy traffic due to vehicle fire cloes to York outer ring road from the A1237 to the Riverside Farm pub.

There were tailbacks to the Newton-on-Ouse turn off at Shipton By Beningbrough.

The incident had been ongoing since shortly before 2pm today (January 16) and the southbound carriageway had previously reopened. The road reopened fully at about 4.15pm.