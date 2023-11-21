A world renowned dance show is set to return to York next summer.
Michael Flatley's iconic Lord of the Dance is going back on tour in the UK, with a date at the York Barbican next August.
Playing in more than 1,000 venues since its creation, the show features over 150,000 taps per performance.
Earlier this year, Michael was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. After receiving surgery and care, he says he continues to deal with the illness.
He said: "I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2024. It's a testament to the enduring power of dance and the indomitable spirit of the human soul.
"Our 2024 tour promises to be an extraordinary journey that will take audiences to the next level once again.
"It's a celebration of a lifetime of standing ovations and we aim to leave the audience spellbound."
The show can be seen at York Barbican from August 20 to August 25 next year, tickets can be purchased here.
