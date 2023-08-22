On Sunday (August 27) attendees will be taken back in time to learn about the 1066 Battle of Fulford.

Two decades of research have allowed the course of this battle to be traced on the ground from the landing of King Harald Hardrada the evening before to the area where the debris of battle was recycled.

Chas Jones, who led the project, will guide the walk around the site.

Chas Jones with the the remains of a sword uncovered at the site of the Battle of Fulford (Image: Frank Dwyer.)

The meeting place is the Fulford Parish playing field, opposite Fulford cemetery, at 3pm.

There is no charge or need to book. The tour will last around two hours and is nearly all on good paths but organisers say “stout footwear” is recommended.

The Fulford Battle Tapestry will also be on display during the Fulford Village Show on Monday (August 28) from 1pm.

Chas said: “The Norse invasion was part of the plan devised by Earl Tostig, the brother of the King of England, to reclaim his lands.

“Tostig had his hall at Fulford so knew the ground and would take full advantage of the particular tidal conditions on the day chosen for the battle to defeat the two brothers, Morcar and Edwin, who had ousted him late in 1065.

“Since then, King Harold had been crowned and married the sister of Morcar and Edwin, so this battle was a family affair.

“Five days after Fulford King Harold arrived from the south and almost wiped out the invaders at Stamford Bridge.”

For more information visit: https://www.fulfordparishcouncil.org.uk/community/