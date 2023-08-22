Boards have gone up outside the former BHS store in Feasegate, saying a let has been agreed for the unoccupied portion of the site.

Agents Valorem have said it's too early to say just yet who will be occupying the site as a deal is still being finalised.

But, as The Press reported back in the Spring, Evans Cycles has been eyeing the site after closing a shop at Monks Cross.

The Press has previously reported how Feasegate - which runs between Parliament Street and Market Street - was becoming "the street that businesses forgot" with no fewer than seven premises lying empty.

Besides part of the former BHS, there’s also the long-closed Max Headroom hair salon, the Shuropody chiropody clinic, which ceased trading in 2020 due to the end of its lease, and the Cooperative Bank branch, which also closed in 2020.

The Costa Coffee shop on the corner of Feasegate and Market Street closed in December 2021 as a big new branch opened in nearby Parliament Street, and Charlie’s Pizzeria & The Hi Ho Club closed last October.

A spokesperson for Evans confirmed that the bicycle shop would be opening in Feasegate in the summer but declined to comment further on the reason for the move.