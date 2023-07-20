Debbie Feehan the deputy head at St Aelred's RC School in Fifth Avenue in Tang Hall is loved by staff and pupils alike, not to mention people in the wider community.

Read next:

Her old boss, former head Dave Houghton, who retired in 2013, said: "Debbie has been a wonderfully inspirational teacher and selfless member of our school and wider community.

"I remember her interview. She did an amazing specimen lesson and her formal interview was really impressive, but her crowning glory was when she was asked to lead the children in singing a few hymns.

"As I recall she taught them a new one and had them eating out of the palm of her hand. She certainly had me hooked too.

"For me personally she was a tremendous appointment; a great all-round classroom teacher, a wonderful musician, able to impart her love and enthusiasm for music and singing to the children, and, of course she was a skilled and loyal deputy head teacher."

Debbie Feehan with pupils

A talented musician, Debbie leads the school choir who have played a significant part in community concerts, including Musical Connections which brings vulnerable members of the community together through singing and music.

Additionally, Debbie has led the school Samba band and Ukelele with many school concerts including a production of the Wizard of Oz last week.

Back in 2014 Debbie's love of music and her enthusiasm in sharing it with pupils impressed the judges of the Community Pride Awards so much that she was crowned Teacher of the Year.

At the time Debbie said: "When I was at school we did a lot of music and I got so much out of it I wanted to do the same for my children."

And she paid tribute to the parents who make her music groups possible.

"People always talk about the children, but I want to thank the parents as well. They are the ones who bring the children where I ask them to come, and they never complain."

Flashback to Debbie in 2014 at the Community Pride Awards, with Sean Barry, materials handling manager at Drax (Image: Newsquest)

Marie Howell chair of governors, said: "It has been a pleasure to know Debbie, as a parent, fellow parishioner and colleague.

"As well as being an excellent teacher, she has devoted so much of her personal time to introduce our pupils to the joy of music, whether it was the recorder, singing in the choir, singing in the church choir, samba drumming.

"So many young people have developed their talents due to her support and guidance.

"We wish her the very best in her retirement but we know that she will still be active within our local community."

Claire Hughes, the current head teacher of St Aelred's, said: "Many generations of children have greatly benefitted from Debbie's wonderful teaching, high levels of care, and the love and kindness she bestows on all.

"Debbie’s impact has left imprints on the hearts and minds of so many young people who have attended St Aelred’s past and present, and we are so grateful for her hard work and the commitment she has shown to the school and wider community. We wish Debbie a very happy retirement."