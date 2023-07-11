Askham Bryan College has secured the grant to refurbish and develop its main teaching block in preparation for the delivery of T Levels - two-year technical qualifications equivalent to A Levels.

The funding will be used to continue the college’s approach to digital learning and innovation and to enhance its Digital Skills Academy.

Tim Whitaker, chief executive officer and principal at Askham Bryan College, said the grant was “brilliant news”.

“The grant will enable the creation of a new CyberScape concept at the College and builds on our award winning virtual and augmented reality developments,” he said.

Tim Whitaker (Image: Supplied)

“As one of the first colleges in the UK to use metaverse technologies, the funding will enable us to combine the many early technologies that we have invested in such as virtual reality, drone technology and data capture.”

The CyberScape project involves creating a new augmented and virtual reality space and a simulator lab as well as digitally enhancing six existing classrooms.

The funding will also be used to launch a sustainable data collection hub, where students will develop ‘micro farm’ resources.

Students will learn about artificial intelligence and machine learning, and work with atmospheric and environmental sensors to develop understanding and decision making.

The government cash boost will support the creation of individualised learning spaces focusing on student work experience, progression and employment opportunities.

The latest funding bid is from the government’s T Level Capital Buildings and Facilities Improvement Grant.

It is part of the government’s investment in the development and delivery of T levels.

Robert Halfon, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeship and Higher Education, said: “This boost of over £100 million is our latest investment in T Levels.

“These are robust, high quality technical qualifications providing a unique ladder of opportunity for students to gain both classroom knowledge and on-the-job experience.

“From robotics suites that support digital T Levels to simulated health wards where students can get a real sense of what it means to work in Healthcare Science, T Levels will support young people into rewarding careers and back businesses with the skills of the future.”

Designed and delivered with employers, students completing T Levels spend 80 per cent of their learning in the classroom and 20 per cent on a 45-day industry placement.

The £1 million Digital Skills Academy opened at Askham Bryan College’s York campus this academic year.

The academy focuses on equipping students, and those already in the workforce, with enhanced skills in line with emerging digital technology industry trends.

Askham Bryan College is offering T Levels in agriculture from September 2023 and animal care and management from September 2024.

