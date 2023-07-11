The relocation comes after City of York Council in April approved urgent repairs for the 500-year-old St Michael Le Belfry Church in the city centre.

The approved work, subject to conditions, is the first major refurbishment to the church building in High Petergate in more than 150 years.

The proposed two year build project of repairs and renovations is due to start in late 2023 with completion late 2025.

The church sought a move to the De Grey Rooms in St Leonard’s Place, York, but needed the city council to approve a change of use from commercial to mixed use (commercial and place of worship).

The premises, once used by the Yorkshire Hussars as their ‘mess’, has recently been renovated and were empty, seeking a new client.

A report by council planning staff this month said the church hoped to occupy the rooms from late summer this year until the end of 2025. Their proposal did not involve any changes to the fabric of the building.

Their July report added the De Grey Rooms have previously been used including offices and youth theatre workshops.

The church sought to use the first floor ballroom for the four regular services on a Sunday and a Wednesday, worship evenings, prayer gatherings and other Christian celebrations.

It would also be used as a space that can host conferences, workshops, reception events and parties either delivered by the Belfry or hired out to businesses and individuals in the City and surrounding area.

The Ground floor rooms would be used for children / young person’s work, study groups and training programmes. The suite of offices at the back of the building would provide facilities for the Belfrey team of staff, interns, and volunteers.

Planning officers confirmed the proposed use would be whilst the Belfry church building and its offices are repaired.

They said the proposed use for De Grey Rooms are appropriate as they were constructed in 1841-42 for public use. The site was sustainable and would complement the retail function of the city centre by encouraging footfall, thereby strengthening the vitality of the city centre. It would also ensure that the upper floors of this listed building are effectively used.

Their report recommended the change of use be approved, saying it would “ have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre.”

The report also concluded: “Furthermore, there would be no material impact, considering the impact on designated heritage assets and there would be no unacceptable impact on amenity.”