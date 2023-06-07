Another Japanese restaurant has opened up in the centre of York.
Oishii Izakaya is at 58 Walmgate, which previously contained the Bull & Co burger and steakhouse.
The venture is owned by Hao Chin, who is Chinese-born, but the chef is from Japan.
It offers traditional Japanese hot food and sashimi.
Bull & Co closure: York restaurant owner decides to sell
He told the Press: “This is my first restaurant. But I have worked in other Japanese restaurants in Leeds and Harrogate.”
Hao, who has lived in Acomb for 12 years, says he chose Walmgate for his first restaurant “because there are lots of people here.”
Since the business, whose name translates as ‘delicious drinking establishment’, opened last week, custom has been picking up. Its hours are 12-noon until 10pm daily, except Tuesday.
Top sellers include Japanese Ramen, Beef bibimbap (hot beef stew) and Kimch Yoshinoya (beef and rice).
Izakaya brings fusion and flair to Grape Lane
Hao’s business is not to be confused with Izakaya in Grape Lane, York, which Danny Victory and Adam Johnson opened towards the end of last year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel