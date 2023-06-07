Oishii Izakaya is at 58 Walmgate, which previously contained the Bull & Co burger and steakhouse.

The venture is owned by Hao Chin, who is Chinese-born, but the chef is from Japan.

It offers traditional Japanese hot food and sashimi.

He told the Press: “This is my first restaurant. But I have worked in other Japanese restaurants in Leeds and Harrogate.”

Hao, who has lived in Acomb for 12 years, says he chose Walmgate for his first restaurant “because there are lots of people here.”

Since the business, whose name translates as ‘delicious drinking establishment’, opened last week, custom has been picking up. Its hours are 12-noon until 10pm daily, except Tuesday.

Top sellers include Japanese Ramen, Beef bibimbap (hot beef stew) and Kimch Yoshinoya (beef and rice).

Hao’s business is not to be confused with Izakaya in Grape Lane, York, which Danny Victory and Adam Johnson opened towards the end of last year.