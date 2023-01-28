A HEALTHY deli in York city centre has been closed all week - and the doors remained shut today.

The Naked Deli, at 39 Parliament Street, which serves 'healthy, clean whole foods' only opened in March 2022.

The Press has attempted to contact The Naked Deli to ask if the closure is permanent or just temporary, but it has not yet responded.

The deli replaced the former office of travel agency Flight Centre, which was closed in August 2020.

The Naked Deli is an independent Northern food chain and was founded in Newcastle in 2014.

Originally opening in Newcastle Airport, it has branches across Newcastle and Glasgow before opening in York.

The Naked Deli specialises in baked treats which are gluten free, vegan, high protein, and refined sugar free.

They also serve naked bowls, wraps, burgers and smoothies.