Fresh details have emerged on the proposed Haxby Railway Station as City of York Council determines what information it needs to assess in its planning process.

The council’s transport department has requested a ‘screening opinion’ from council planners over the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The move follows the council’s executive meeting in October hearing progress on its ambitions to re-open a station at Haxby, which last had a station in 1930.

The meeting agreed to move on to the next stages, including submitting a planning application, now expected early in 2023.

Council transport staff have told city planners they believe an Environmental Impact Assessment is not needed for the £16.3m station due to its nature, size and location.

Submitted details reveal the proposed 2ha site comprises of two parcels of agricultural land on either side of the York-Scarborough railway line to the north-east of Haxby’s built-up edge. The site on Towthorpe Road is ‘well-positioned’ for improvements to footpath and cycleway connections.

“The application will include bus stops, a taxi rank, pick up and drop off (including rail replacement bus service provision) located within the site boundary, providing access to Haxby, Wiggington and Strensall,” it said.

The site was not in a ‘sensitive’ area or conservation area and did not have any listed buildings and was zoned at the lowest risk for flooding. It also has fewer constraints and would involve ‘less disruption’ than a central Haxby alternative.

North Haxby is ‘more straightforward’ for station construction with good road links, while Central Haxby contains allotments and would need consultation and Secretary of State approval.

The report said the unmanned category F station would have features including a footbridge, lift access, a 154-space car park (including 8 blue badge bays, 8 enlarged spaces, 13 electric vehicle charge points for 26 vehicles and motorcycle parking), bus stops, taxi rank and cycling facilities.

The proposed development would provide access to jobs using more ‘sustainable means’ reducing car dependency and traffic levels in York. It would not create significant waste, pollutants or noise and was far away enough from housing not to disturb such residents, it added.

Haxby and Wiggington Ward city councillor Andrew Hollyer doubts the council will need to undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment and the screening opinion is another “box being ticked on the way.” He expected a planning application to be submitted at the end of winter.

The council faces a ‘very tight timeframe’ to deliver the scheme by 2024 for it to receive £12m of ‘promised’ government funding towards it. Alternative potential sites could see the station delayed for decades. Once people realise this, ‘vocal’ opposition drops away.

Cllr Hollyer added: “They (residents) just want to see it built. It’s been promised a long time. We are pleased to see further progress,” Cllr Hollyer added.