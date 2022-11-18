A HOMEOWNER in a North Yorkshire village is calling for action after another car crashed into their property.

As reported by The Press in October, the owner of the property in Malton Road, Yedingham, claims cars travel too quickly into the village, lose control, and crash into their garden.

The homeowner said the tenanted property has been owned by the family since 1986, and collisions have occurred ever since then.

They previously called on North Yorkshire County Council to include speed bumps, or similar measures to slow drivers down and warn of the road’s potential danger.

Vehicles crashed into the property on September 5 and 29.

Following the collision on September 29, the BT telephone pole that once stood in the garden was taken down.

The previous crashes at the Yedingham property (Image: Supplied)

After the incident the homeowner raised fears that if a car were to crash in the same way the telephone pole would not be there to slow the vehicle down after leaving the road.

They feared that vehicles could go straight into the house which could lead to a fatality.

Following the crashes in September, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: “Our officers have visited the location and propose to install chevron warning signs on the bend and edge of the road.”

The telephone pole was reinstalled on September 28, and households were reconnected on September 30.

On November 5, however, another car crashed into the property.

There is no suggestion that speed was a factor in the collision, but the telephone pole was taken down once again.

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The VW Golf collided with a pole and ended up in the garden of a residential property.

“The passenger in the vehicle sustained slight injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

The VW Golf after the crash (Image: Supplied)

The homeowner is again now fearing that the absence of the telephone pole means there is greater risk of a fatality.

While the police investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash, the homeowner has urged the county council to take action and install further road safety.

“Is it going to take someone dying to do something?” they said.

“The car was only stopped because it had hit the telephone pole.”

The telephone pole has been taken down once again (Image: Supplied)

Richard Marr, highways area manager at North Yorkshire County Council, said: “The safety of the travelling public is a key priority for the county council.

“We are liaising with North Yorkshire Police to determine if there are any further measures we can put in place to improve safety on this stretch of road.”