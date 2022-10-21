A HOMEOWNER in a North Yorkshire village has urged the council to take action after a spate of crashes into the garden of their property.

The owner of the property in Malton Road, Yedingham, has expressed their concern as cars travel too quickly into the village, lose control, and crash into their garden.

“People come round the bend into the village far too fast and can’t slow down,” they said.

There is currently a 30 miles per hour speed limit and a ‘SLOW’ road marking, but the homeowner feels these measures are not enough to slow down drivers.

A previous crash at the property (Image: Supplied)

They have requested that North Yorkshire County Council’s Highways and Transportation division install a speed bump, or match sticks to warn drivers of the potential dangers of exceeding the speed limit on the road.

The tenanted property has been owned by the family since 1986, and car crashes have occurred ever since then.

“(There’s been) too many accidents,” added the homeowner.

The most recent crashes were on September 5 and 29.

Fortunately, no-one has been seriously injured in these crashes.

The homeowner, however, explained how the last crash on September 29 brought down the BT telegraph pole that previously stood in the garden and stopped vehicles from reaching the building.

They now fear that if a crash were to happen vehicles may plough straight into the conservatory, which could result in a fatality.

“It is only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously injured,” said the owner.

It is now feared that drivers will crash into the property, which the homeowner says could lead to a fatality (Image: Supplied)

As a result of these accidents, extensive damage has been done to the property’s garden, which the homeowner fears has devalued the property.

“The garden is completely ruined,” they said.

Before the crash on September 29, steps were taken to replant samplings in the garden and restore it to its former glory.

Since the crash, however, these samplings and the garden's fence have been destroyed.

Now, the property’s owner and its tenants have called on North Yorkshire County Council to take action.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: “Our officers have visited the location and propose to install chevron warning signs on the bend and edge of the road.

“The property owners have been notified.”

In response to this, the homeowner said: “I don't believe this will make any difference.”

They also reiterated: “I think the least they could do is put some matchsticks along the verge or even better a speed bump.

“I think our tenant is being very proactive which is great. It seems the village is very concerned about the speed of drivers through the village.”