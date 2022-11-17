A RISING star from York is set to be part of a big Christmas concert in the city.

Maggie Wakeling, 17, from Heworth will be part of this years Big Christmas Concert at St Michael Le Belfrey in December.

Alistair Griffin, who front's the Christmas extravaganza, recently scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with BeeGee Robin Gibb, and says three shows will be taking place at St Michael Le Belfrey Church next to York Minster on December 9, 10 and 17.

The singer-song writer, who was first discovered on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, said he has been looking for acts to support and says he saw something special when he watched Maggie perform.

The Big Christmas Concert, which has run for 4 years at St Michael Le Belfrey, promises the ultimate Christmas music show in York with a mix of classic Christmas pop, traditional carols, a brass band and sing along Christmas favourites from the Pogues to Wizard and Slade. All shows are heading for a sell out.

Maggie Wakeling, 17, from Heworth will be part of this years Big Christmas Concert at St Michael Le Belfrey (Image: UGC)

Alistair said: "We found Maggie performing Christmas songs on facebook and loved her voice. She's a real talent and very dedicated to what she does. We've been rehearsing with her for the shows and she sounds great with the band."

Maggie who'll perform a variety of Christmas classics including Sleigh Ride by the Ronettes and Nat King Coles Christmas Song has just finished a run at Joseph Rowntree Theatre with York Light Youth in the musical Fame.

The former Archbishop Holgate's CE School pupil now attends CAPA performing arts college in Wakefield and has been writing and performing since the age of ten.

She said she's looking forward to being part of the festive concert: "I am really excited to be working with Alistair and the band this Christmas and have loved rehearsing.

"Performing has always been my biggest joy and I have been singing at gigs and festivals in and around York for the past five years, however this environment will be something new to me and I can’t wait."

Alistair Griffin on stage (Image: UGC)

Along with a bumper offering of festive music this years event promises more audience participation with a prize for the best Christmas jumper and a game of giant pass the parcel.

Tickets are on sale at alistairgriffin.com