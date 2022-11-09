CHILDREN from an East Yorkshire village school got an unexpected break from lessons to see King Charles and the Queen Consort.

The pupils from Bugthorpe CE School were out on the grass verges and waved to King Charles III and Camilla, wearing paper crowns and holding a banner saying 'God Save the King' as they drove to York to unveil a statue of the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.

King Charles and the Queen Consort in Bugthorpe (Image: Bugthorpe CE School)

The King was starting the second day of his Yorkshire visit, having been in Leeds and Bradford yesterday.

Head teacher Bracken Holtby was with the children and said: "The King drove through the village of Bugthorpe on his way to York after staying locally.

"The children were delighted to see him as he drove past slowly with the Queen Consort Camilla.

"They waved at the children and we were surprised to see his Bentley lead the motorcade."

Head teacher Bracken Holtby

Thousands of people lined the streets in York for the royal visit today.

The Royal party entered York through Micklegate Bar, before proceeding to the Minster, where they took part in a short service.

The King then joined the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, outside the Minster for the unveiling of the statue of the former Queen.

The seven-foot-tall statue, created by York stonemason Richard Bossons, has been kept firmly under wraps until today.

It is in place in a niche high up on the Minster’s West Front, from where it will look out over Duncombe Place after the unveiling, but has been hidden from view until today by a screen.

The statue is the first of the late Queen to be unveiled since her death earlier this year.

Earlier this year The Press reported that Ofsted inspectors found Bugthorpe CE had maintained it's 'good' rating.

The school was last inspected in 2016 when it was also rated good and it federated with Sutton Upon Derwent CE Primary last year, the two schools having worked very closely for some time.

Ofsted inspectors Jim McGrath and Mike Smit highlighted the ‘strong team ethos across the federation’ and praised not only the ‘exemplary head teacher’ and ‘well trained and fully supportive staff team’, but also the wonderful pupils and parents.

With just 58 pupils on roll the school is on the small side.

Mr Holtby took over the job of head in July 2019.