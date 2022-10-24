LNER has won an award for their top-rated App.

The rail operator LNER (London North Eastern Railway) has been awarded the 'App of the Year' award at the UK Business Tech Awards 2022.

The LNER app, rated number one in the App Store, includes many industry firsts, allowing customers to manage their end-to-end journeys, book ahead and live journey alerts.

Judges praised LNER for their 'creativity and implementation' in creating the app, and for making improvements based on consumer research.

Danny Gonzalez, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at LNER, said: "At LNER we are driven by building best-in-class digital experience for people.

"In creating this app we have delivered game-changing app features that transform the way customers manage their end-to-end journey and use AI-powered technology to offer real-time personalised notifications.

"We believe digital plays a crucial role in helping people have complete control of the various elements of their journey.

"We look at how we can fix pain points and prioritise the different types of customers we serve as we welcome more and more people to rail.”

Other digital renovations from LNER include 'Let's Eat at Your Seat', which allows customers in Standard Class to buy refreshments using their smart phone and have them delivered to their seats.