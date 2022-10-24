A QUADBIKE has been stolen from a farm in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that a green Polaris ATM quadbike was stolen from a farm in Ellerbeck, near Northallerton, on Thursday, October 20, at around 10.15pm.

Officers have said that three men were seen entering a farmyard and pushed the bike out of the farm and down the driveway.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information from anyone who was traveling on the A684 who might have seen the quadbike being pushed along the road or being loaded into the back of a vehicle or a trailer."

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing with hoods up and one was wearing a small over-the-shoulder bag.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Joshua.snaith@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc 388 Snaith

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220187219.