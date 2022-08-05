A MAJOR road through York city centre is set to close temporarily for works to be carried out.
Gillygate in York city centre will be closed between its junctions with Bootham and Portland Street from 8am next Sunday (August 14) and is expected to be back open by 11am the same day while sewer maintenance works are carried out.
City of York Council says an alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period and emergency vehicles and people trying to access their properties will still be able to get through.
It was only November last year that emergency repair work had to be carried out along Gillygate.
On that occasion a pipe burst about half way down Gillygate caused water to erupt through the road surface close to Fast Frame.
Yorkshire Water controlled the traffic with stop/go signs on November 21 close to the junction with Bootham and Lord Mayor's Walk at that time.
