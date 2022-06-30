A spectacular music festival and family fun day in Acomb last weekend is expected to have raised £15,000 for Acomb Sports Club.

More than 2,000 people attended the 'Mothership' festival (so called because sports club members think of the club as their home) just off Acomb Green.

The event, first held in 2009, is the club's main fundraising event each year. All the money raises will go towards continuing the club' s activities and maintaining its community facilities.

Club chairman David Sykes said the event attracted young and old alike.

"Our young visitors enjoyed a range of activities, such as sports, rides, and facepainting. Our adults brought picnics and enjoyed an afternoon of music from local acts who volunteered their services free of charge," he said.

“Once again we enjoyed a wonderful day. To see so many happy faces enjoying our annual fun day and festival gives all the team at Acomb Sports Club a great deal of satisfaction.

"Our visitors were impeccably behaved and we couldn’t have wished for a better day. The money we raised will go towards ensuring that Acomb Sports Club continues to serve its community, here in the heart of Acomb."

The club has existed on its site off Acomb Green since 1925.

Originally established as a men’s cricket club, it now incorporates hockey, and is also the home of York Bridge Club.

"We also have one of the largest junior cricket sections in the region, for both boys and girls, with over 200 young people, from the age of 6-16yrs old participating in cricket training sessions and competitive junior league cricket," David said.

"Our clubhouse is also used all year round by the community, for such things as darts teams; coffee mornings; sewing clubs, and a wide range of social functions such as birthdays."

