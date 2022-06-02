As the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne, here is the star-studded line up performing at her Platinum Party at the Palace.

TV presenter Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead the Jubilee concert celebrations with 22,000 people attending the Buckingham Palace event.

Viewers at home will also be able to tune into the Platnum Party, which promises an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, as it will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The special evening will pay tribute to Her Majesty by highlighting the global themes that have emerged or evolved during her reign including British and Commonwealth contributions to fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and musicals.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once in a lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line-up of performers to celebrate the Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne.”

The Platinum Party concert will be split into three stages with 3D projections across the face of the palace.

The concert is part of wider Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

There will also be a carnival pageant on the streets of London, Jubilee lunches, and the lighting of beacons across the world to mark the regal occasion.

While the Jubilee Bank Holiday begins on June 2, the highly anticipated concert will be held on June 4 2022.

You will also be able to watch the concert live on BBC One and it starts at 7.30pm.

BBC Platinum Party At The Palace concert line up

Presenters Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will be joined by royal reporters who are based across the country including Jermaine Jenas live from Buckingham Palace, Gethin Jones in Wales, Carol Kirkwood from Scotland and Holly Hamilton live from Northern Ireland.

George Ezra was among the first announced to be performing at the high profile concert.

The Hertfordshire-born musician will join the likes of Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel and Elbow.

Queen and Adam Lambert will open the Jubilee concert which will mark 20 years since guitarist Brian May opened the Golden Jubilee with the national anthem.

Other jaw-dropping names in the line-up include Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, Alicia Keys, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Sir Rod Stewart and Dame Julie Andrews.

There will also be appearances from The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds and the UK's 2022 Eurovision entry Sam Ryder fresh from his success at this year's contest.

There will be a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John as well as a highly anticipated number from dance troupe and Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity.

The latter section of the show will be curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber and features a special appearance by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Viewers can expect performances featuring the casts of The Phantom Of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Closing the star-studded event, soul legend Diana Ross will perform her first UK live performance in 15 years.