OUR photo gallery and article about York nightclub Ikon and Diva sparked memories from readers.

Many of you remember taking the 'disco bus' from town up to Clifton Moor where the nightclub was based.

Although shortlived - the club only ran from 1999 to 2005 - it is well remembered by city clubbers.

Readers shared their recollections in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

Tracey Jones recalls getting the free bus to get there and having "some good time".

Paula Lomax remembered: "All you can drink on a Thursday night."

Jim Brooks said: "I worked there just after it first opened as a glass collector."

Kelvin Clarkson joked: "If you remember it you were doing it wrong!"

Read more: Remembering York 'superclub' Ikon and Diva

DJ Pat Sharpe at Ikon and Diva in 2003

We are sharing some more archive photos from the club today, including scenes from a freshers' ball, DJ Pat Sharpe, a snap of friends Becky Huggins, Suzie Campbell-Kelly, Jane Archer and Beth Knight on a night out, and an end-of-season and presentation night in aid of York City.

What are your recollections? Share them on Facebook in Why We Love York - Memories, join here: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/