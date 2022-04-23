AS YORK nightclubs go, Ikon & Diva wasn't here for very long.

But it's short life - from 1999 to 2005 - left a big mark on city clubbers.

No-one who took the 'disco' bus out to "superclub" Ikon & Diva at Clifton Moor will ever forget a night out there.

And hundreds of youngsters had their first experience of nightclubbing at Ikon & Diva's legendary teenage discos.

People queue round the block to get into Ikon & Diva on its opening night

Many readers will remember queueing around the red-brick building to get in - and the vastness of the venue inside, which was in effect two nightclubs in one.

Our archive photos show the venue under construction as well as revellers enjoying the opening night. Anyone remember the Ab Fab lookalikes?

And who went to see Jason Donovan perform at the club just two weeks after it opened?

Schools held prom celebrations there, and we have some great snaps of pupils at All Saints enjoying their special night at the club.

We also found some photos from a fashion show organised by The Press - were you there, were you modelling?

During its brief six years, thousands packed into the venue, which had space for 2,000 people.

When the plans were unveiled in 1998, they sparked considerable excitement. The owners promised visits from famous celebrities, to rival the city-centre clubs, and even they underestimated the popularity on the opening night, with hundreds of people queuing up, only to be turned away when the venue hit capacity.

York University freshers bash at Ikon & Diva . BBC Radio 1's Edith Bowman & Alex Lloyd

But a lot can change in six years, and in February 2005 the venue closed for the final time.

By then, it had changed hands twice. The final owners blamed the changes to licensing laws in 2005, which meant people no longer had to catch a shuttle bus to Clifton Moor to drink later into the night, but could instead stay in the city-centre.

In turn, a flurry of new venues sprung up, and Ikon & Diva faded into history.

But for many of us, the memories will never disappear.

Share your recollections - and photos - of Ikon & Diva in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia.