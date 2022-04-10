A DOCTOR who was the first medic on the scene of an accident in York has called for people to think carefully about road safety.

As The Press reported on Friday (April 8) Dr Andrew Field, a GP with York Medical Group, was the first medic on the scene after a crash in Acomb Road in the city where a woman was badly injured.

The accident has prompted the GP to call for an up-to-date coordinated campaign to improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Dr Field said that about three weeks ago he was involved in a crash himself when he was cycling and was in collision with a pedestrian in the road on the corner of Blossom Street and Holgate Road.

“A man stepped out in front of me whilst I was riding my bike. I couldn’t avoid him and knocked him to the ground. Unfortunately he sustained a very nasty head injury and a broken hip. Mercifully he’s had an operation and is now on the mend. It was a shocking experience and I’m incredibly relieved that he’s ok,” he said.

“It seems that pedestrians are getting less careful these days.

“While not referring specifically to these two incidents, it is clear that mobile phone use, wearing of headphones and general lack of attention to the basics make accidents much more likely. We also have electric vehicles and increased bicycle traffic to contend with.

“I’d really like to see a campaign of awareness in York.

“I’d like people to be aware that just because they can’t hear a vehicle it doesn’t mean it’s not coming.

“I’d also like people to know that nothing on their phone can be interesting enough to risk life and limb.

“And I’d like drivers to consider limiting their speed significantly and to be aware that pedestrians are behaving more erratically these days.

“The effect of lack of due care and attention can be devastating for all concerned.

“And for parents, you have got to let your kids know that wearing headphones adds a major risk.”

Dr Field highlighted the fact that Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman now leads a new Government agency tasked with improving cycling and walking infrastructure in England which is set to be based in York.

“It seems like the time is right for someone to tackle the issue,” he said.

Click here to watch an Active Travel Campaign video.

As The Press has previously reported, the Department for Transport announced that Mr Boardman has been appointed interim commissioner of Active Travel England (ATE), and is responsible for managing the national active travel budget, awarding funding to projects that improve health and air quality.

It will approve and inspect active travel schemes, and identify failings in highways which are dangerous for vulnerable road users.

The agency will be headquartered in York from the summer.