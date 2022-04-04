Cartwright & Butler has launched a new indulgent hamper in time for Easter - and it has a cheesy twist.
If you're crazy about cheddar and you'd prefer to swap our chocolate for something savoury, this is the hamper you've been waiting for.
The luxury food and gift hamper brand has released the limited edition hamper for the first time and you can pre-order it now.
"Don't put all your eggs in one hamper basket this Easter. Pack it full of luxury teatime treats and indulgent goodies instead," Cartwright & Butler says on its website.
The luxury food expert adds: "If you’re looking for an alternative to the usual Easter treat chocolate options, why not send your favourite people Easter gift hampers from Cartwright & Butler.
"Packed full of savoury nibbles, indulgent Easter chocolates and sweet treats, our Easter hampers are the perfect celebration to share!"
All of the products in the Chee-aster Hamper come presented in one of Cartwright & Butler’s stylish grey hamper boxes, making it the perfect gift for someone with a cheesy tooth this Easter.
Inside one of those grey hamper boxes, you'll find:
- Cheese Flatbreads
- Tomato & Basil Flatbreads
- Caramelised Onion Chutney
- Butler’s Cheddar Cheese Easter Egg
The 'Happy Che-aster' Hamper is available for pre-order now with it being dispatched from March 29.
Treat yourself or someone you love this Easter for £29 via the Cartwright & Butler website.
You can also shop the whole Cartwright & Butler Easter range via its website to sample treats like Easter biscuits, Simnel loaf cake, chocolate eggs and more.
