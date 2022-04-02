LAST week, we shared a photo of Forsselius Garage in Blossom Street which was built between the wars.
It first opened on the other side of the street in 1908, selling cars, and brought the first automatic petrol pump to York in 1921.
In 1995, it opened as fun pub Brubakers, with TV presenter Terry Christian doing the honours. It closed in 2001 and the site became a hotel, now the Premier Inn.
Readers have been sharing their memories of the site in our Facebook group Why We Love York - Memories.
Joy Carter said she remembered going to Forsselius with her grandad to pick up a brand new Wolseley.
Anne Hirst recalled looking at the building from art class - she was at school at The Bar Convent across the road from 1977-84.
Raymond Herbert posted: "I was a mechanic there. A really great friendly bunch of lads. Everyone was really helpful to each other made some great friends."
David Nock said: "I went out with, I believe the last MD’s daughter, Woodward!
For about two weeks!"
Stephen Hughes recalls: "I remember it boarded up and derelict in the early 90s with signage still showing Forsselius and Wolseley and perhaps Morris. Then it was reinvented as Brubakers or Br as the mostly failed neon sign on the front displayed for a long time!"
Share your memories with us at Why We Love York - Memories.
