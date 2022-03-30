THIS has to be one of York's most iconic buildings.

The former Forsselius Garage in Blossom Street was built between the wars.

It first opened on the other side of the street - the same side as the Bar Convent - in 1908, selling cars.

It is believed that Forsselius became York’s first petrol station in 1921.

Posting in The Press nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories, David C Poole says: "William Thomas Forsselius was born in Hull in late 1879 of Swedish parentage, his father being a draper. He set up his first garage in 1908 on the other side of Blossom Street, on the city side of the Lion & Lamb Hotel.

"He had the first automatic petrol pump on York in 1921 of 800 gallons, and moved into his new extensive buildings on the other side of the road around1931.

"He died in Wycombe in 1941 aged 61, the business continuing in Blossom St until 1983, when it moved to Poppleton Lane."

In later years, the building had several different uses.

Many readers will remember it as fun pub Brubakers, which was opened by TV presenter Terry Christian in 1995.

Brubakers closed in 2001 when the site became an 88-bedroom hotel, now the Premier Inn.

Share your memories of the place with us online at Why We Love York - Memories.