Mother’s Day is just days away but there’s nothing like being prepared especially since a lot of us get the same idea and book tables when it comes to eating out.

Whether you’re looking to treat your mum this Mother’s Day or just fancy some quality time together, look no further.

After the past couple of years, we're all due a good catch up over tea and cake.

We've rounded up some of the best places to get afternoon tea in York, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Afternoon tea from Crumbs Cupcakery. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Best places for afternoon tea in York

Crumbs Cupcakery

Location: 10 College Street, York, YO1 7JF

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

The winner of Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice award, Crumbs Cupcakery is well known for delicious cakes, brownies and gluten-free options.

One happy customer said: "My friend and I booked for afternoon tea, as a girlie catch up.the staff were very helpful, friendly and chatty. The afternoon tea was amazing, great selection of sandwiches, on lovely fresh bread.

"A scone each, with the best jam I've ever had and plenty of cream, with a small brownie on top. The selection of small cupcakes were amazing. The tea was refreshed regularly as well. Well worth a visit and all for £12.50 each."

Another review said: "Beautiful sandwiches (4 types), fabulous scones with jam and cream, and lots of mini cupcakes and brownie hearts."

Bettys in York

Location: 6-8 St Helens Square, York, YO1 8QP

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

If you've never visited Bettys in York, you need to try the afternoon tea - complete with sandwiches, specially selected teas, miniature cakes and scones.

With a pianist playing gently in the background, it's a great way to celebrate Mother's Day and perfect for all generations.

One reviewer said: "From entering to leaving the service was first class and our afternoon tea was fantastic. I can truly say that every time we have visited Bettys we really enjoyed the experience."

You can also book online to avoid queueing for too long.

Afternoon tea at Bettys in York, pictured. Photos via Tripadvisor.

Cakes d'Licious

Location: 4.5/5

Tripadvisor rating: 61 Clifton, York, YO30 6BD

Over at Cakes d'Licious, satisfied customers say it is "without a doubt is the best ever" for afternoon tea.

It has over 120 'excellent' rated reviews.

One customer said: "We love afternoon tea and have had quite a few over the years. Cake d'licous, without a doubt is the best ever.

"Wonderful food, amazing staff and a very warm welcome. The staff can't do enough. It has a quirky retro feel."

In another review, one person said: "What a hidden gem of a place!

Afternoon tea from Cakes d'Licious, pictured (Tripadvisor).

"I can’t recommend this little cafe too highly. Lovely friendly staff, very clean and welcoming, would visit every week if I lived in York!"

Love to Eat

Location: 52 Moor Lane, Woodthorpe, YO24 2QY

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Several people recommend the Ploughman's Afternoon Tea from Love to Eat.

Previous customers have praised the cafe as a special outing for Mother's Day.

One review reads: "I bought my parents the afternoon tea as a Mothers Day treat. They were both bowled over by it and said that it was absolutely delicious. The portion size was so generous that they ate it over two sittings.

"The communication and service from Fiona was second to none and the delivery service was fantastic. Thank you!"

Photos via Tripadvisor show afternoon teas from Patisserie Valerie, left, and Love to Eat, right.

Patisserie Valerie

Location: 5 Feasegate, York, YO1 8SH

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5

From French patisserie and sandwiches to scones, there's a variety of delicious sweet and savoury treats to try at Patisserie Valerie.

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "The amazing afternoon tea was well presented and well stocked. An assortment of sandwiches, scones and cakes."

Another said: "What a lovely afternoon. My partner and I were gifted an afternoon tea and I have to say it was excellent. Very attentive service and a very nice selection of goodies. I would definitely recommend. The coffee was free flowing and delicious."