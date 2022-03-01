A LANDSLIDE has delayed the reopening of a popular tourist attraction.

Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough was set to open again on weekends from March 12, but the recent storms have dealt a blow at the ancient site.

There's been a landslide on Beech Avenue, the site of some of the oldest and tallest beech trees in the country, which runs from the steps that take visitors to the petrifying well along to the entrance to the museum and gift shop.

A spokesman for the attraction said: "There has always been a slight landslide along the bank above Beech Avenue, however over recent years due to climate change there has been a noticeable shift in the slope.

"Supporting structures were installed last year in an attempt to prevent further damage and allow us to continue to welcome visitors during our opening season.

"Our maintenance team had been attempting to clear the pathway and put plans in place to prevent further problems with landslides while we were closed during the winter, but with the recent storms the landslide grew and has now become impassable.

"To rectify this issue permanently we are waiting on permission from the council to gain access above Beech Avenue to assess and establish the remedial work required in order to prevent this problem in the future.

"This has pushed back our opening date by two weeks.

"We are devastated that this is the case and we are doing everything we can to get the site safe and on top form to welcome back visitors."

The cave now plans to re-open for visitors for weekends from March 19 (weather dependent) and then every day from April 1.

Mother Shipton, who lived in the cave, was a legendary prophetess who is said to have foretold the end of the world after having allegedly predicted the attack by the Spanish Armada, the Great Fire Of London and the Great Plague in 1665.

The 12-acre attraction was also previously part-owned by TV magician Paul Daniels.

The petrifying well - where items are slowly turned to stone - is the oldest entrance-charging tourist attraction in England, having first opened in 1630 and contains a selection of petrified items from celebrities, including Dame Agatha Christie’s Handbag, John Wayne’s hat and Bobby Davro’s sock and Queen Mary's Shoe.

As The Press reported earlier today, towards the end of the month the cave is hosting a 'spellbinding exhibition' by Mister Finch, a textile artist from Leeds, who creates incredibly detailed ‘creatures’ from recycled scraps of thread and fabric.

Tickets can be purchased here.