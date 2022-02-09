This is the ultimate guide to finding the best pizza in York, as voted for by the public.

From Michelin-starred restaurants to romantic meals by candlelight, it is near impossible to run out of culinary experiences on offer in York.

National Pizza Day is celebrated on February 9 every year - just in case you needed a reason to treat yourself to one of the most popular Italian foods.

Even better, most menus offer pizzas for most dietary needs so your vegan, veggie and gluten-free friends don't miss out.

Here are the top five restaurants and cafes serving pizza in York based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Neon pizza sign at The Block. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Dough Eyed Pizza

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 7 Jubbergate, York, YO1 8RT

You can order mouthwateringly good pizza from this restaurant, the winner of a Tripadvisor's Travellers Choice title in 2021 and the top place for pizza in York.

From a salami Napoli style pizza to a Shroomdog millionaire vegan pizza, there are lots of flavours to enjoy as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

You can also get takeaways from Dough Eyed Pizza if you fancy a night in.

One happy customer said: "Absolutely first class pizza and lovely craft beers."

Another said: "We've been coming here for ages and it just gets better and better. The pizza is amazing, so are the drinks and the staff are super friendly."

The Block

Tripadvisor rating: 5

Location: 54 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF

Ranking as the second-best place for pizza in York, The Block has plenty of 'excellent' rated reviews on Tripadvisor.

One customer said: "We dropped in here for a late lunch. 6 of the 7 pizzas available were vegetarian which was great for us. Good selection of hot sauces on the counter too! My wife and I shared three (huge) slices of pizza and two soft drinks and it came to less than £10. Awesome place - great food, great music, great hot sauces."

Cresci Pizza

Tripadvisor rating: 5

Location: 20 Piccadilly, York, YO1 9NU

Expect authentic and fresh Neapolitan pizzas from Cresci Pizza in York.

There are vegetarian-friendly and vegan Options on this menu - making it a great choice for groups with various dietary needs.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "The pizza is very good, really good staff, great quality and very professional stuff, try CRESCI THE BEST."

Photo via Tripadvisor shows pizza from Cresci Pizza.

Buongiorno

Tripadvisor rating: 5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York, YO24 3XN

You won't be surprised to see this top Italian restaurant coming in fourth place.

Buongiorno - an independent Sardinian bistro found in suburban Woodthorpe, three miles from York city centre - is a firm favourite with locals and tourists.

One reviewer said: "Went to pick up some Sardinian beers and got tempted by the pizzas, wow wow amazing. Kids were so happy. Fresh quality ingredients, thin authentic Italian not greasy at all. Can't recommend enough thank you."

Bella Italia

Tripadvisor rating: 4

Location: 89 Low Petergate, York, YO1 2HY

Reopening on February 11, 2022, you can't go wrong with the popular Italian food chain Bella Italia.

The menu - inspired by Southern Italian flavours - offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

One Tripadvisor user said: "Amazing vegan pizza and amazing service from Andreea. Nice environment and I would thoroughly recommend. Great place to eat will definitely return."