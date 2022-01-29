York is a great place for a proper Yorkshire day out - whether you're a family with young children or visiting with friends.

From top restaurants for foodies to history on every corner, it's impossible to get bored.

Whatever the weather, there's always something to do. You can picnic at York's Museum Gardens or head to Jorvik Viking Festival for the Strongest Viking Competition.

We have rounded up the city's top attractions based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Here are five of the best things to do in or near York in 2022.

Photo of York Maze via Tripadvisor.

Top things to do in York

National Railway Museum

The National Railway Museum in York was named among the country's top museums as part of the Best Museum Days Out list.

It won the title based on experience and affordability - from cost of admission, cost of parking and the number of onsite cafes or restaurants to the average time it takes to tour the entire museum.

The museum is free to enter and home to brilliant collection of iconic railway trains across various eras.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "One of the best museums I have ever been to. Well laid out, informative and a joy to visit, even for those not really interested in trains."

He added: "A perfect place to spend a couple of hours, whatever age you are."

One parent said: "The displays are wonderful and engaged our 7 year old for a couple of hours. Nice little play area and the Mallard experience was well worth a go."

York Minster

This stunning cathedral is home to magnificent 14th and 15th century stained glass, stonework and elaborate tombs.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor recommend people spend around 90 to 120 minutes exploring York Minster.

You can also visit the underground museum - full of Roman, Viking, Anglo-Saxon and Norman history.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "At first I was a bit surprised at the £12 each entrance fee, but after we had spent four hours in the building looking round and there is a lot of history to the place, I feel it was worthy of the admission fee."

Photo of York Castle Museum via Tripadvisor.

York Castle Museum

Step back in time at York Castle Museum and visit anything from an accurate 70s kitchen to a Victorian street.

The museum is famous for its varied collection of costumes, textiles, military and social history.

Tripadvisor recommends people set out around two to three hours for a visit.

One reviewer said: "I especially loved Barton's confectionery where I bought a load of traditional sweets and chocolates served by a lady in traditional Victorian style clothes. I loved the cobbled streets and old lampposts, and the the horse and cart, it was such a beautiful authentic setting."

Adults and senior tickets cost £13, children over 5 pay £6.50, those aged between 17-24 years and students pay £11.70 while it costs £6.50 for a reduced access concession.

Free tickets for children under 5 and York resident child tickets.

Photo of the historic street known as Shambles. Picture via Tripadvisor,

Shambles

It's impossible to think of York without picturing the Shambles.

Shambles - or The Shambles - is a street in the city centre of York which dates back to Medieval times.

Once a street full of butcher shops, the Shambles high street is now full of Harry Potter themed delights, jewellery shops, confectionery stores and more fantastic independent traders.

York Maze

There are over 20 rides, shows and attractions, many under cover, to enjoy at York Maze - including Europe's largest Maize Maze.

York Maze has a new design for visitors to solve each year while you can also take on the Jurassic Maize, watch shows at Kernoel’s House Party, zoom down the Corn Snake slides and explore mind-bending rooms and illusions in the House of Cornfusion.

Tripadvisor recommends more than three hours per visit.

"Lovely day out!," one reviewer said.

"Well worth your more! Plenty of things to do for all ages! Had a lovely day would definitely come back again."