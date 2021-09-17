A YORK fish and chip shop has been named a "regional hero" by the Marine Stewardship Council.

The fourth-generation family owned Millers Fish and Chip Shop in Haxby won the title of Regional Hero for Championing Sustainable Seafood.

The Council said the fish and chip shop is ‘going above and beyond’ to put sustainability at the heart of their business.

It was celebrated for using their platform to raise awareness about the importance of serving sustainable seafood.

Nick Miller, who runs the business with his father David, said: "Being MSC certified sends out a really strong message that people want to hear.

"It says that, as a fish and chip shop, you are doing the right thing – not just by the environment we live in now, but for future generations."

It comes amid Sustainable Seafood Week consumers which calls on customers to choose MSC blue ecolabel seafood.

The label means the consumer can trust where the fish or seafood has come from while ensuring there will be plenty of fish left in the sea for future generations.

One third of fisheries around the world have been fished beyond sustainable limits - and a further 60 per cent are fished to their maximum capacity.

Seafood lovers can now, for the first time, easily find their nearest fish and chip shop serving sustainable seafood from a new digital list launched by the Council.

Loren Hiller, MSC Commercial Manager, UK & Ireland, said: “Fish and chip shops play a vital role in educating their customers about sustainable fish and chips and we’re excited to be able to launch this list today showing exactly where seafood lovers can find their nearest sustainable fish supper.

“We’re asking everyone to join the national sustainable seafood movement. We can only make a difference if we all play a part.”