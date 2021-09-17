A NETFLIX drama - partly filmed at Castle Howard - is set to return for another series in 2022.

Bridgerton - based on Julia Quinn's best-selling books - captured the hearts of viewers when the Regency era romance series hit our screens in 2020.

Full of scandal, secrecy and drama, the plot follows London's elite embark on match-making missions for their daughters.

The show - described as ‘Downton Abbey meets Gossip Girl’ - was filmed in some of the UK's most beautiful and historic locations.

This included the Castle Howard estate which became the fictional Clyvedon Castle, the family seat of the Duke of Hastings.

Nearby Coneysthorpe village in Ryedale was also turned into a film set.

After reaching international audiences, the Netflix Original show was commissioned for three more series.

Series two will be on Netflix from Wednesday, January 21, 2022.

The next season is expected to follow the second book by Quinn.

Recently Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, told Entertainment Tonight that the character of Anthony, Daphne's older brother, is likely to "dominate the social season".

The actress told the interviewer: "Daphne and Anthony have such a good relationship and he involved himself so much in her and the Duke that now Daphne's going to be like, 'I want to do what you're doing. I'm going to figure it out,' and there's a lot going on. It's extremely dramatic."

Simone Ashley stars as Anthony's love interest, Kate Sharma, according to reports.

It comes as Castle Howard closes its doors for top secret filming once more.

The owners signed a non disclosure confidentiality agreement but confirmed it is for a TV project.